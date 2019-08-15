This Illegal Immigrant Should Have Been Deported In 2016. Instead He Allegedly Raped An 11 Year Old

There’s a horrible story coming out of Montgomery County, Maryland, and the media is mostly avoiding covering it because it involves illegal immigrants repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Daily Caller’s Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc explain the multiple reasons this isn’t getting picked up by major outlets.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!