Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Eliminate Cars And Pipelines

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she wants to eliminate cars and pipelines in the U.S. in order to help fight climate change. What you will watch next will blow your mind.

The “Green New Deal” has sown division within the membership of the Democratic Party, many of whom question the practicality of the resolution. The proposed legislation, introduced by Ocasio-Cortez, aims to tackle climate change and other environmental concerns, but it comes at an expense. See what the freshman Democrat has to say below. (RELATED: Democrats Divided On ‘Green New Deal’)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad