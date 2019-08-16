Afternoon Mirror: White House Reporter Brian Karem To Sue Over Hard Pass Suspension

Quote of the Day:

“Just received word from the WH – finalized my hard pass suspension for 30 days – according to their letter – part of it because they think I do a bad Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. We will now go to court and sue. @BoutrousTed @realDonaldTrump”

— Brian Karem, White House reporter, Playboy.

MOOD: “@Scaramucci says Twitter has temporarily suspended his account. ‘I think it is related to ‘fat shaming’ President Trump,” the president’s former communications director says. “I should have said he is the largest proportioned President since William Howard Taft. My bad.” — Jonathan Swan, Axios. (RELATED: Twitter Silences Scaramucci After He Calls Trump Fat)

Andrew Sullivan says all humans are racist and sexist

“The left is correct that Americans are racist and sexist; but so are all humans. The question is whether, at this point in time, America has adequately managed to contain, ameliorate, and discourage these deeply human traits. I’d say that by any reasonable standards in history or the contemporary world, America is a miracle of multiracial and multicultural harmony. There’s more to do and accomplish, but the standard should be what’s doable within the framework of human nature, not perfection.” — Andrew Sullivan in a new column for New York Mag. Read his piece here.

President Trump’s thin apology…

“President Trump called and left a voicemail apologizing to the man he mocked as overweight, a White House official says. He confused him for a protester last night in New Hampshire. ‘That guy’s got a serious weight problem,’ Trump said. ‘Go home. Start exercising.'”

“Correction: Trump did not apologize, a White House official tells me. He phoned the supporter, left him a message thanking him for his support, but did not use the words ‘sorry’ or ‘apologize.'”

— Kaitlan Collins, White House correspondent, CNN.

The Observer

“A big problem with social media is there’s often an expectation for a person to either be liberal on every single issue or conservative on every single issue. Most people just aren’t made that way.” — Andy Lassner, executive producer, The Ellen Show.

Wanted: Journalist

Location: Atlanta

Position: Assistant Editor

Locale: Work remotely

Office retreats: Twice yearly

“We are looking for an enthusiastic assistant editor to join our team full-time and participate in all stages of the @BitterSouth’s publication process. Are we looking for you?” — Bitter Southerner. More info here.

Funny sounding bullet: “Working with BS staff — our publisher, creative director, and media director (who handles social media and Bitter Southerner events) — to ensure they have the resources they need to do their jobs.”

They mean Bitter Southerner and not “BS” as in bullshit.

How many experts can CNN find to squash WaPo‘s “deepening questions” story on Epstein’s death?

Read the piece here.

See CNN’s butchering.

Graphs: 21.

Experts: 5 including CNN’s own Sanjay Gupta and the one from WaPo’s story.

That NYT town hall with Dean Baquet: ‘We’re covering a president who lies’

“By the way, let’s catch our breath before tweeting stupid stuff or stuff that hurts the paper—or treats our own colleagues in a way that we would never treat them in person. It is painful to me personally, and it destabilizes the newsroom when our own staff tweets things they could never write in our own pages or when we attack each other on Twitter. But let me end where I began: This is hard stuff. We’re covering a president who lies and says outlandish things.” — from a transcript obtained by Slate‘s Ashley Feinberg.

See the whole thing here. (RELATED: NYT Staffer Pleads With Newsroom: ‘We’re Not F**king Part Of The Resistance’)

The Ass Kisser

“No mortal man could do all that Trump is doing in the face of withering opposition. We are witnessing something supernatural here. God has chosen and blessed Trump. He is our modern Moses come to set us free from the Socialist Oligarchy. In 2020 he will part the blue sea.” — Bill Mitchell, host of “Your Voice America.”

Gossip Roundup

Lucky dogs!

Some good boys and girls took in a performance of Billy Elliot the other day. They attended because they’re service dogs in training and they have to learn how to navigate situations like public theatre performances! https://t.co/Ki4rbrQJ0G — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 16, 2019

Journo wants your help with his new tattoo

“I want to use all of y’all crowdsource ideas for the Texas-themed tattoo I’m going to get on my shoulder. I have not even started looking at designs. What could go wrong asking y’all to help?” — Jason Howerton, TheBlaze.