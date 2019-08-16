CNN Lets Carlos Santana Curse On Air While Discussing Immigration

CNN allowed musician Carlos Santana to curse on air while discussing immigration policies Friday morning with Poppy Harlow.

Santana was born in Mexico and immigrated to the U.S. when he was a child. CNN’s Harlow spoke to Santana Friday morning to get his views on immigration policy, and the musician responded at one point by calling the policies “bullshit fear,” without any correction or editing from CNN to bleep out the curse word.

WATCH:

“I would say the heart is the passport and love is the currency,” Santana said on “CNN Newsroom” and Jim Sciutto. “So in my world, none of this stuff exists. This is an illusion that will pass. Eventually we will arrive as humans on this planet to get rid of all this B.S. illusion about, you know, there’s not enough water or not enough this for everybody. All that stuff is bullshit fear, you know?”

Santana called for a “borderless world,” and talked about how the administration is using fear tactics as immigration policies. He said that he believes “there will come a time when we will not need flags or borders or immigration, because we are one family.” (RELATED: CNN Invited A White Nationalist On Air. The Public Didn’t Take It To Well)

Harlow asked him if the concept of “borderless world” was realistic, and Santana replied that it was “absolutely” realistic.

“Yeah. Absolutely,” Santana replied. “That’s realistic. This is the illusion. That’s how twisted and crooked people’s minds are. They believe this is the only reality. I don’t think so. This is a bad movie made by people who have self … they have a love for power, not the power of love.”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

