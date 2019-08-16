Bullet Points: Hong Kong Could Be The Next Tiananmen Square, NYT Embarrasses Itself

The New York Times has done away with the taboo on publishing mass-shooter manifestos, all to go after President Donald Trump.

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom explains how the Times took the El Paso shooter’s manifesto at face value and used it to link President Trump to the shooting. This, despite knowing that 8chan-using shooters like the one in Texas are notorious for writing their manifestos specifically to manipulate the media.

In China, hundreds of thousands of protesters in Hong Kong face violent police reprisals and a military force mustering on their border as they demonstrate against the encroaching rule of China’s communist party. Protesters have made clear appeals to the West, including singing the U.S. national anthem and brandishing signs asking for the 2nd Amendment.

Also this week, the president of Barstool sports went to war with unions and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she suggested his employees should unionize. The Congresswoman did not respond to his request for a debate.

