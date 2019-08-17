‘We Wanted National Attention’: Proud Boys Declare PR Victory After Clashing With Antifa During Portland Rally

Members of the right-wing Proud Boys claimed Saturday’s clash with Antifa as a public relations victory after scuffling with the far-left group in Portland, Oregon.

“Go look at President Trump’s Twitter. He talked about Portland, said he’s watching antifa. That’s all we wanted. We wanted national attention, and we got it. Mission success.”said Joe Biggs, an organizer of the Proud Boys rally, according the Oregonian.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning suggesting he wants Antifa labeled a terrorist group.

The showdown between the two groups in Waterfront Park. Nearly 1,000 police officers were prepared for the demonstration as protesters worked to outflank and outmaneuver one another. (RELATED: Writer For HuffPost Makes Excuses For Antifa After Far-Left Group Attacks Journalist)

Much of the chaos happened Saturday morning, but re-escalated as right-wing activists began leaving downtown in a bus. A group of black-clad demonstrators attacked and shattered the windows of one of the two buses carrying the Proud Boys members.

“The Proud Boys contacted us or contacted the units on the ground saying that they wanted to leave and so we facilitated for them to leave the area,” Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brandon White told reporters. “It wasn’t planned. It wasn’t orchestrated. We had a request that they would like to leave the area and so we facilitated.”

The demonstrations and violence escalated throughout the day. Police officers said they made at least four arrests. One antifa protester was taken away by police on the east side after being observed laying on the ground, bound by zip ties and bleeding from the head, the Oregonian reported.

A horde of Antifa managed to isolate a handful of conservative protesters (including a young girl), assaulting them with pepper spray and a taser. pic.twitter.com/4X2GNtcw03 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 17, 2019

Antifa is now in the road as police tell them to get out of the street. https://t.co/dSrtkzl3Gw pic.twitter.com/R9GtLdGuiN

— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

