‘Cuomo Prime Time’ Segment Erupts After GOP Strategist Says Muslim Reps ‘Hijacked’ The Democratic Party

A Monday night “Cuomo Prime Time” segment went completely off the rails after CNN commentator Angela Rye took issue with a GOP campaign strategist’s “interesting word choice” after the strategist said that two Muslim Democratic Reps. had “hijacked” the Democratic Party.

The night’s “The Great Debate” segment featured former Congressional Black Caucus executive director Angela Rye and GOP campaign strategist Patrick Griffin discussing Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who were both denied entry into Israel because of their support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The heated back-and-forth discussion reached a climax after Griffin said the two have “hijacked” the Democratic party “from their own speaker.”

“They picked themselves, Chris,” said Griffin, pushing back on the notion that Omar and Tlaib have become objects of President Donald Trump’s ire because of the color of their skin. “The fact of the matter is, these members of Congress have decided to stand up and speak out for the Democratic caucus. Nancy Pelosi can’t even control these folks. This has nothing to do with the color of their skin. This has everything to do with the fact that they’re supporting terrorist organizations in Israel. Nobody knew what the BDS was before we starting hearing about all this stuff. We need to be careful here.”

“These four women, particularly these two, have taken over the Democratic Party,” Griffin added. “and hijacked it from their own speaker.”

Rye, who had been trying to interrupt to make a point about white males committing terrorist acts, immediately jumped on Griffin’s terminology. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar: ‘Racist’ Trump ‘Wants Every Black/Brown Person Deported And Muslims Banned’)

“It’s so interesting that you use the term — the only two Muslim women in Congress, the term you chose to use, sir, is ‘hijacking,'” she said.

Griffin insisted that his usage had “nothing to do with whether they are Muslim or not, absolutely not,” but rather that they “hijacked the party from their own principles.”

“They hijacked the Democratic Party and that’s one of the reasons why Donald Trump should play the lottery,” said Griffin. “He’s a lucky guy.”

“That’s a real interesting word choice, and you understand why,” Rye pressed as the two talked over each other. “You can talk over me all you want to but the bottom line is the greatest terrorist threat in this country is white men, white men who think like you. That is the greatest terrorist threat in this country.”

“You’re right,” Griffin mocked. “It’s all because of guys like me. That’s silly rhetoric … ”

“The fact that you’re on here knowing how dangerous times are right now, defending this nonsense, calling people ‘these folks,’ talking about ‘they hijacked the party,'” said Rye.

Finally, Cuomo got control and told the two to “reset the table” and calm down “so we can have a rational conversation.”