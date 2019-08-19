Report: Justin And Hailey Bieber Finally Set A Date To Celebrate Their Wedding With Family And Friends

Justin and Hailey Bieber have reportedly finally a set a date to celebrate their wedding nuptials with family and friends and it’s happening soon.

Sources told TMZ in a piece published Monday that the 25-year-old singer and his supermodel wife have planned a formal wedding celebration in September, where close family and friends will join them to help celebrate their marriage. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

Sources said the two plan to send out invites as soon as next week, and it could all be happening to mark the one year anniversary of when the pair secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse ceremony last year on September 13. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

And as far as married life, the “Baby” hitmaker recently posted a love letter to his 22-year-old model wife on Instagram.

“I fall more in love with you every single day,” Justin captioned his post on Instagram, along with a picture of Hailey. “You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you.”

As previously reported, the couple’s plans to walk down the aisle in a special ceremony hit a snag earlier this year, reportedly due to Justin’s mental health issues, per People magazine.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” a source shared at the time. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot,” the source added. “It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”