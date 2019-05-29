Justin Bieber Becomes First Artist Ever To Surpass 45 Million YouTube Subscribers

Justin Bieber became the first artist ever to surpass 45 million YouTube subscribers this week, reaching a milestone no other artist has even come close to.

The 25-year-old pop singer had already passed other artists to become the most subscribed-to singer on the site and now he sets a new record for other artists, per Forbes magazine Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 9, 2019 at 10:27pm PST

Bieber's official artist channel on YouTube, as of Wednesday afternoon, was at 45,075,129. To put that in context, the next popular singer is Ed Sheeran at 39,354, 268 with the likes of Ariana Grande at 35,918,205 and Taylor Swift close behind with 34,054,068, according to YouTube.

The news comes at the same time that Bieber's latest collab with Sheeran has hit number 2 on the Global Top Songs Chart and the US Top Songs Chart.

It also comes just days after reports surfaced that Bieber and his supermodel wife, Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, have reportedly decided to not walk down the aisle in a special ceremony for family and friends just yet because of the singer’s mental health struggles, per People magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2019 at 11:43am PST

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” a source shared. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot,” the source added. “It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot last September in a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse.