Kirsten Gillibrand Says Sexual Harassers Al Franken And Mark Halperin Deserve A ‘Second Chance’

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Monday that she believes sexual harassers that have been taken down by the #MeToo movement, including former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken, deserve second chances.

Gillibrand, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, was one of the top Democrats calling for Sen. Franken’s resignation after several woman accused him of sexual misconduct. In one photo, Franken was shown groping a woman while she slept. But now, Gillibrand says that she would welcome Franken back into the fray if he follows a “path to redemption.” (RELATED: Gillibrand Posts Dismal Quarter At $3 Million, Blames Al Franken)

Franken resigned from the Senate in January 2018.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand weighed in on the apparent attempts at comebacks from Mark Halperin and Al Franken, arguing that America is a country of second chanceshttps://t.co/Ndi98nMs0N — POLITICO (@politico) August 19, 2019

“Anyone who wants a second chance, it’s always there for everyone. We’re a country that believes in second chances,” Gillibrand said during a Washington Post event on Monday.

Gillibrand echoed the same sentiment for Mark Halperin, the former NBC political commentator who was accused of propositioning coworkers for sex, rubbing his genitals on women, and kissing women without consent. (RELATED: NBC’s Mark Halperin Out After Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations)

“It’s not for me to judge,” Gillibrand said in response to a question about Halperin’s new book deal. “It’s a choice that any individual can make and they just make it. It starts with humility and a recognition that you acknowledge that you’ve done something wrong.”