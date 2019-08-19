Paige VanZant Says She’s Been ‘Cleared’ To Fight Again

UFC star Paige VanZant has been cleared to fight again.

The flyweight sensation has repeatedly struggled with arm issues, and has never been able to stay healthy after injuring her arm against Jessica Rose-Clark at the start of 2018. However, things are turning around for her and she’s ready to roll after her latest surgery. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Jun 13, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

“I got cleared yesterday to start training. I’m cleared to start fighting again,” VanZant told TMZ in a video posted on Friday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

She added that she’s easing her way back into training, but she got the thumbs up to get back in the octagon. You can watch her full comments below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I really can’t wait to see VanZant get back in the octagon. She’s one of the most entertaining people in the sport, and she can really carry the brand in a great way.

It seemed like Dana White really wanted to make her the face of fighting for the women after Ronda Rousey, but she just couldn’t stay healthy.

When she has been healthy, she’s put together some nice fights. She rolled Rachael Ostovich without much trouble at all.

Hopefully, she’ll be back in the octagon before long and I can’t wait to see it happen. Go, Paige, go!