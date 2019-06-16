Paige VanZant Gives Health Update After Graphic Arm Surgery

Paige VanZant seems to be doing okay after getting surgery on her arm.

The UFC superstar posted on Instagram that she needs to keep her arm elevated above her head for 20 out of 24 hours a day for four straight days. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can see her full post and health update below.

The surgery is just the latest setback in VanZant's fighting career, but she should be able to bounce back.

For those of you who haven't seen the photos from her arm surgery, you can see them below. Be warned they're insanely disgusting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 13, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

It’s really unfortunate VanZant once again has to deal with a health issue. She’s had problems with her arm for well over a year at this point.

She smoked Rachael Ostovich in early 2019, and it looked like she was ready to keep the momentum rolling. Unfortunately, she’s got to wait to heal up before getting back in the octagon.

There had been some talk she could fight soon, but I highly doubt that’s going to happen.

Whenever she does come back to the UFC and steps in the octagon for Dana White, I can promise you plenty of people will be paying attention.

She’s one of the biggest stars in the game, and the sport is much better off when she’s dominating. That’s just a fact.

Let’s hope 12 Gauge is back sooner than later.

