Photojournalist Says Portland Mayor Is Wrong About Antifa Protest, She Was There

Photojournalist CK Ferrache spoke with the Daily Caller about the protests in Portland, Oregon on Saturday which resulted in 13 arrests and at least six people getting injured.

Ferrache told the Daily Caller that she was threatened with pepper spray by an Antifa member who she says was also carrying a bat. (RELATED: Antifa Members Have Repeatedly Attacked Journalists Who Cover Them.)

“I looked down and saw he had it in his hands, he picked it up and shook it in my face, then flipped the safety off- so I kept walking,” said Ferrache.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler referred to the protest as a ‘largely peaceful event.’

WATCH:

