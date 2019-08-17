Andy Ngo Reveals The Truth About ANTIFA

Andy Ngo is a conservative journalist who was attacked earlier this year by a group of activists from Antifa, a militant left-wing group.

Ngo sat down with the Daily Caller to talk about his experience covering Antifa and to explain what he thinks the group’s true intentions are. (RELATED: Multiple Attacks Caught On Video During Antifa Demonstration In Portland)

Watch Ngo’s comments in the video above.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out