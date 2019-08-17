US

Multiple Attacks Caught On Video During Antifa Demonstration In Portland

Alt Right Group Holds Rally In Portland, Oregon
Scott Morefield Reporter

A series of Saturday clashes between Antifa and right-wing groups were caught on video and posted to Twitter by journalists Andy Ngo, Elijah Schaffer and others.

Portland’s Rose City Antifa comprised one of the leftist groups there to oppose right-wing demonstrators from various organizations, including Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, and Three Percenters.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that the city was “being watched very closely” with consideration “being given to naming Antifa” a terrorist organization.

TheBlaze reporter Elijah Schaffer documented interactions throughout the day, including Antifa being joined by “about 300 other people from generic liberals, the NAACP, dog fetish sex costumes, the lgbtq community and much much more.” (RELATED: Watch: Antifa Members Condone Violence Against Journalist Andy Ngo)

Schaffer posted a photo of a shirtless man “leading Antifa.”

Then, the action got underway:

Soon, Antifa was chasing protesters through Portland streets and clashing with the Proud Boys.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who regularly covers Antifa in Portland and recently suffered a brain hemorrhage during an attack, captured or reposted several clips of footage as well.

Ngo documented an Antifa mob chasing and attacking a man and a young girl who got separated from their group.

Other attacks included a man who Ngo reported “was maced and beaten.”