Bernie Sanders Takes The Field In Softball Game At Iowa’s ‘Field Of Dreams’

2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, took a break from his presidential campaign to play a little softball in Iowa.

Sanders and his staff made up “The Revolutionaries,” and they squared off Monday against the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation in Dyersville, Iowa, where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. (RELATED: Sharyl Attkisson Fact-Checks 2020 Democrats Over The ‘Murder’ Of Michael Brown)

Senator Bernie Sanders plays baseball at Iowa’s “Field of Dreams.” pic.twitter.com/566f4lkPK6 — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2019

Sanders, 77, made a good showing at the game.

Sanders commemorated the event with his own limited edition baseball cards.

To celebrate tonight’s softball game at the iconic Field of Dreams, we made these limited-edition baseball cards! Donate any amount to get yours now. https://t.co/t6YJWoixmc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 19, 2019

Several media outlets — including CNN and ABC News — backed out of the event after a campaign email touting the baseball cards went out, saying that they did not want to be associated with a campaign fundraiser. A Politico reporter also declined to play, but said that it was more due to her own inabilities as an athlete.

Faiz Shakir, campaign manager for Sanders and former Harvard second baseman, emailed a statement on the issue to Politico: