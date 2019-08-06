Is It Racist If Bernie Said It?: Baltimore Edition

People in Washington, D.C., told the Daily Caller News Foundation they were appalled by the president’s comments comparing Baltimore to a third world country, except it was actually Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who made that comparison in 2015, not President Donald Trump.

“The fact of the matter is that America is the wealthiest country in the history of the world. But anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think that you were in a wealthy nation. You would think that you were in a third world county,” Sanders, a 2020 Democratic candidate, said in a 2015 speech. (RELATED: People Roast Trump And Then Find Out It Was Obama)

Watch to see their reactions when they find out it was Sanders who said it.

