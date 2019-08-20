Afternoon Mirror: Darla Shine Complains About Jet Blue Amid Thunder, Hail Storm

Quote of the Day:

“I got bit by a mosquito last night. ON THE FACE. I look like I took one from a tiny boxer.”

— Jess McIntosh, CNN Contributor. See the bite here.

MOOD: “The electric mopeds in DC are incredible. Superior to e-scooters in every way.” — Joe Perticone, reporter, Business Insider.

Travel Bitches

“Of course, sitting on the tarmac every time Jet Blue.” — Darla Shine, wife of ex-White House Deputy Chief of Ctaff for Communications and former Fox News exec Bill Shine. Then again, if she’s in Washington, it’s raining golfball-sized hail out there, so maybe waiting is the right call. To its credit, Jet Blue has not yet responded to her.

More Shine…

Mike Cernovich, right-leaning pundit, author: “’You need not apologize for being brilliant, talented, gorgeous, rich or smart. Your success doesn’t take away from anyone else’s. It actually increases the possibility that others can have it too.” – Marianne Williamson‘”

Darla Shine: “Unless you’re a Trump supporter.”

Erick Erickson nonsensically says lefties don’t understand ‘forgiveness of sins’

How Christian of him.

“The left has no concept of forgiveness of sins. Christ died that we might be forgiven our sins against God. 500,000 union soliders died for the propitiation of the nation’s original sin. But you’d never know that from the left.” — Erick Erickson, righty radio host, editor, The Resurgent.

Confessional.

“One unexpected by product of having a book out: Revenge on those who marginally wronged me years and years ago.” — Lyz Lenz, Columbia Journalism Review. Her new book is called God Land.

Eat pizza with Pete Buttigieg

“Please chip in any amount⁠—even $1⁠—to be automatically entered to win a trip to South Bend to talk politics over a pizza dinner with me!” They’ll fly you and your guests to South Bend for ” a night of politics and pizza” with Pete. You may contribute anywhere from $3 to $2800 to get a shot at the pie. Here.

Journo says best chicken sandwich isn’t even a contest

“Popeye’s vs. Chick Fil-A. Really. This is an actual question? Popeye’s is better, cheaper, and doesn’t donate to hate groups. Know what? I’m going right now.” — Scott Weinberg, film critic, Thrillist.

Scaramucci calls Trump an ‘orange cancer’ Here.

This is after President Trump called Mooch an ‘unstable nut job’

Scaramucci claims… he’s convening a group of people to stop Trump’s 2020 reelection.

TRUMP: “Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable ‘nut job’ who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellacked, & then unfortunately wheedled his way into my campaign. I barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence-made a fool of himself, bad on TV. Abused staff.”

Maggie Haberman, NYT: “SCARAMUCCI in a text about his past support of Trump: ‘I am owning my mistake. We can debate the lateness or timing, but I own it. He is shaming and bullying me to prevent others from speaking the truth.'”

George Conway, hubby to Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway: “Good for you, Scaramucci.” (On Tuesday, Conway called Trump a “rapist.”)

Kyle Griffin, producer, MSNBC’s The Last Word: “Trump, who regularly claims that he only hires the best people, now says on Twitter that Scaramucci‘s time at the White House was ’11 days of gross incompetence.'”

The Observer

“There’s no greater indictment of cable news right now than the amount of time being devoted to Anthony Scaramucci.” — Will Bunch, national opinion columnist, Philadelphia Inquirer.

A bit of wisdom…

“Sometimes it’s ok to put the Twitter down.” — Ben Smith, digital media, formerly with Washington Examiner and The Daily Caller.

Gossip Roundup

This story by New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi is insane… meaning you have to read it. Here

Excerpt: “The Pattens would dress for the occasion like characters straight out of Clue. When I attended services with the couple, Laura wore a white pencil dress and white fur hat that made her look like a human dandelion or a spy in a spy novel written by Dr. Seuss, while Patten, always rumpled, wore khaki and tweed — as if he might escape via sailboat or library trapdoor at any moment.”

Happy Birthday Oliver Darcy! (RELATED: CNN Reporter Is Told to ‘Eat Shit’ On His Birthday)

Susan Sarandon goes after Elizabeth Warren

“’He is not someone who used to be a Republican,’ says Susan Sarandon while introducing Bernie Sanders at an ice cream social in Iowa, talking about how he’s fought for the same issues for years. She doesn’t name names, but Elizabeth Warren was formerly a registered Republican.” — Holly Otterbein, reporter, Politico.

Bernie Sanders subtweets Kamala Harris over Hamptons fundraiser

“I don’t go to the Hamptons to raise money from billionaires. If I ever visited there, I would tell them the same thing I have said for the last 30 years: We must pass a Medicare for All system to guarantee affordable health care for all, not just for those who can afford it.” — Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), candidate for prez.

He makes no mention about attending fundraising retreats on Martha’s Vineyard, which is every bit as hoity-toity as the Hamptons.

Psssst…. Harris won’t be attending next CNN debate. She cited a “scheduling conflict.” (h/t Carla Marinucci, Politico)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was in East Hampton Sunday raising money for her presidential campaign. Joe Biden will follow suit next weekend. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has held two fundraisers in the Hamptons, the latest one on Aug. 18 at Jon Bon Jovi’s house. Pete Buttigieg will be in the Hamptons for Labor Day weekend.

The Tribune Chronicle‘s birth name was: “The Trump of Fame.” Neiman Lab…here.