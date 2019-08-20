Harris Faulkner Stops Former Clinton Advisor Cold: ‘You Hit The Race Button Pretty Early In The Hour’

Fox News host Harris Faulkner interrupted former Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein during a Monday segment of “Outnumbered,” accusing him of playing the race card.

Cohost Melissa Francis began the segment by addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to bar Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) and Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) from entering Israel over their support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement.

Goodstein almost immediately pivoted to claiming that President Donald Trump was singling out Reps. Tlaib and Omar because they were women of color.

“So the Congress did vote on this BDS idea. And it was almost unanimous, they were a couple of the exceptions … Virtually every Democrat was opposed,” Goodstein began. “I understand the White House’s eagerness to make them the face of the Democratic Party. But if you look at the polls, the generic ballot, who would you vote for for Congress, a Democrat or Republican … it’s not working. Donald Trump will try to demonize people of color. It will be them today, it will people crossing the border tomorrow. And somebody else between now and Election Day. Most of the public has tired of it. They just don’t —”

“So … I’m going to step in here,”Faulkner interrupted. “I mean, you hit the race button pretty early in the hour, and I’m surprised that you don’t say that the president is dinging them on their policies and their ideas.” (RELATED: Pelosi Calls Out Fox News Reporters — Harris Faulkner Fights Back)

Faulkner went on to say, “The bigger issue here is the box that it puts Democrats in who don’t agree with these two to four women.”