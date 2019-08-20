Kate Beckinsale Proves Once Again That Funny Women Are The Greatest With Insane Story From Her Childhood

Kate Beckinsale proved once again that funny women are the greatest after she shared a hilarious and disturbing story from her childhood.

It comes after the 46-year-old actress made a post on Instagram Tuesday about what happened during one of her first playdates at 7-years-old with a boy, along with a gorgeous snap of the “Click” star.

She captioned the post, “Remembering that time I was 7 on a play date at a boy’s house and during lunch I made him laugh and he laughed so hard he threw up TWO WHOLE SAUSAGES HAVING NOT SWALLOWED THEM WHOLE and I’ve honestly not been right since that day.”(RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The “Underworld” star hasn’t been in the news as much lately since reports surfaced in April that she and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson were no longer an item after seeing each other for several months earlier this year. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

As previously reported, Beckinsale opened up before the split about dating Davidson and the media’s fascination with her relationship, without specifically naming the “SNL” star.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” the actress shared. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she added. “If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

The two were first linked up after they were spotted spending time together at a Golden Globes after party in January. Soon after, the two made headlines after several public displays of affection. Most notably, the two were photographed kissing at a New York Rangers hockey game in New York City.