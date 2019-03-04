Pete Davidson Spotted At Hockey Game With Kate Beckinsale

Your first name

Pete Davidson continued to spend some time with Kate Beckinsale over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Beckinsale and the “SNL” comedian, who is 20 years her junior, went to the Rangers game Sunday afternoon against the Capitals. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

They were also spotted leaving an “SNL” party Saturday night.

Pete Davidson rebounding from Ariana Grande with Kate Beckinsale might truly be the greatest comeback story of all-time.

He was constantly getting flamed in public after him and Grande called off their engagement. It was brutal. I don’t even know the guy, and I felt bad for him. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Spotted Leaving The Golden Globes Afterparty With This Famous Actress)

Now, he’s strolling around with certified smoke and Hollywood legend Kate Beckinsale. What more could you possibly ask for?

It’s seriously hard to upgrade from somebody like Grande, and yet, Davidson found a way to get it done.

Him going from the pop singer to Beckinsale is an underdog story that is almost on the same level as the Miracle on Ice.

I don’t think anybody saw it coming.

If you’re not cheering for this new power couple, then I don’t want to be your friend. Beckinsale and Davidson together is the early leader for feel good story of 2019.

