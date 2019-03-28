Kate Beckinsale Returns To Instagram After Wiping Account Following Criticism About Dating Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale said it’s time to get “back to business” Thursday in her first post on Instagram after wiping her social media account clean following criticism about dating Pete Davidson.

The 45-year-old actress looked just as gorgeous as ever as she posed for the snap rocking a black suit jacket and pants with a vanilla-colored vest in front of some kind of shrubbery.

She captioned the great shot with her usual bit of humor, “Back to business. Also this is not a plant it is a painfully attached tail.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Reading through some of the comments most users seemed to suggest the reason she left was the harsh comments she received about dating the 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star.

“Our star is back again! Thank God! Kate, I would recommend you don’t worry about some sofa critics who climb into your life and try to hurt you. They simply have nowhere to go their anger. And you are just a gorgeous woman and I would like to wish you happiness in your relationship,” one follower wrote. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

The “Underworld” star found the comments kind, but made it clear it wasn’t the reason she disappeared: “That’s not what it was. But thank you for the well wishes. With gratitude xx,” Beckinsale explained.

It comes after fans noticed the “Click” star had completely wiped clean her social media account last week after actor David Spade had made a comment about how she likes “them young.”

Beckinsale simply replied with one of her many witty responses she ‘s had lately on the matter, “Never gonna happen grandpa.”

The celebrity duo first made headlines in January after they were spotted spending time together at a Golden Globes after-party. Since that time they have been spotted out to dinner and sharing some very public displays of affection at a recent hockey game.

Earlier this week, she opened up about dating Davidson and the media’s fascination with her relationship, without specifically naming the “SNL” star.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” the actress said. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she added. “If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”