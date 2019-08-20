Tom Perez Doing Fundraisers In Mexico, As DNC Struggles To Raise Money

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez will hold three fundraisers for American ex-patriots in Mexico, as Democrats struggle to keep pace with Republicans in fundraising.

Perez will host three events in Mexico City on Sept. 28, Bloomberg reported. One event is a happy hour that will cost $25 to attend. Perez will also host a dinner where tickets are going for between $1,000 and $15,000.

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa’s confirmed to Bloomberg that the events would be taking place.

The DNC will require attendees to provide information showing that they are American citizens or permanent residents, in order to comply with federal campaign finance laws. About 1.5 American citizens live in Mexico, Bloomberg reported, citing State Department data. (RELATED: DNC Raised $8.5 Million In June, Less Than Half Of What GOP Took In)

The DNC under Perez’s watch has lagged far behind Republicans in terms of fundraising. The DNC took in $8.5 million in contributions in June, while the Republican National Committee reported $20.7 million.

Hillary Clinton will hold a DNC fundraiser at her home in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, Politico reported Tuesday. The cost to attend that event ranges from $15,000 to $50,000.

The DNC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

