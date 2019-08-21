Bill Maher Responds To Rashida Tlaib’s Calls To Boycott His Show

HBO Real Time host Bill Maher asked Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib if she was going to boycott her own party after Tlaib called for a boycott of his show.

“Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away,” Maher said. “But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party?”

This tweet comes as Tlaib floated the idea of a boycott of Real Time because Maher criticized her stance on the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. He called the BDS movement a “bullshit” purity test during a panel Friday. (RELATED: ‘I Am Sick Of Jake Tapper’s S**t’: Here’s Why Linda Sarsour Called Out A CNN Host)

The Michigan congresswoman responded, “Maybe folks should boycott his show.”

“I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

Maher is staunchly anti-Trump, even calling for a recession in order to get him to lose the 2020 election. However, he is often a polarizing figure on the left due to his frequent criticism of their excesses.

The HBO host has gone after “social justice warriors,” and he recently said that the Democratic Party was “blowing it” in the current election by endorsing far-left positions on immigration.

He even claimed that Democrats are “coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free and get a major in ‘America sucks.'” (RELATED: Bill Maher: Democrats Are ‘Blowing It’ With Open Borders, Free College Talk)