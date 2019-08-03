Bill Maher: Democrats Are ‘Blowing It’ With Open Borders, Free College Talk

Comedian Bill Maher said Friday night that Democrats are “blowing” their chances of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020 by proposing open border and free college policies.

“All the Democrats have to do to win is to come off less crazy than Trump — and, of course, they’re blowing it,” Maher said in his closing monologue during his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Democrats are “coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free and get a major in ‘America sucks,'” he said.

WATCH:

Maher did not identify any specific candidate in his diatribe, but was referring instead to the leftward lurch of the Democratic field.

Some Democrats have embraced the idea of forgiving some or all student loan debt, while others back the decriminalization of illegal border crossings. Ten Democrats onstage raised their hands when asked whether they support providing government health insurance to illegal immigrants at a presidential debate in June. (RELATED: Democrats Push Immigration Policies That Amount To Open Borders In Second Debate)

Several leading Democratic candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, support Medicare for All or some version of a health care plan that would wipe out private insurance.

Sanders, who introduced a Medicare for All bill in the Senate, has said that the measure would “absolutely” cover illegal immigrants.

Maher said Friday Trump runs on fear in order to jazz up his base. He also said he reluctantly supports former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Now, do I want Biden to be president? Not really. But Biden is the only Democrat who beats Trump in Ohio,” said Maher, who offered up several one-liners to explain Biden’s appeal.

“He’s like non-dairy creamer. Nobody loves it, but in a jam it gets the job done,” the comedian said. “I can’t figure people out, but they just like Joe. Maybe it’s the familiarity. He’s like a McDonald’s when you’re in Europe.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.