How The Border Patrol Protects The US On The Southern Border

Agents of the United States Customs and Border Patrol risk their lives on a daily basis to protect the U.S. southern border from illegal immigration.

The vast amount of families that are crossing the border illegally may be the most widely reported immigration news in the media right now, but the US Border Patrol risk their lives on daily basis to secure the southern border.

The El Paso, TX sector is one of the most dangerous places along the southern border. Agents face threats not from migrants who are trying to seek asylum or refugee, but rather illegal immigrants trying to gain entry for nefarious reasons. (RELATED: The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The US-Mexico Border)

The Daily Caller obtained an exclusive interview with the Border Patrol and a tour of the US southern border just outside of Ciudad Juárez, along the El Paso sector.

Check out the full video on the Daily Caller Youtube.

And check out more of Caitlin McFall’s reports and the series, The Daily Caller Explains and Check Your Fact.

