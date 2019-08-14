Everyday Americans Shoulder The Burden Of The Immigration Crisis

Immigrants seeking asylum have been flooding the southern border, particularly throughout the EL Paso, TX, sector. The unprecedented number of families that have inundated border facilities and the partisan fighting in Washington, D.C. means that asylum seekers are being pushed into border town communities.

The Daily Caller Explains explores how local residents have volunteered their time, energy and funds to contend with the migrant crisis that Washington has failed to address. (RELATED: The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The US-Mexico Border)

Tune in to see the Daily Caller exclusive on what is really happening at the southern border.

And check out more of Caitlin McFall’s reports and the series, The Daily Caller Explains and Check Your Fact.

Fact Check: Are Muslims Allowed To Serve In Public Office?

YouTube’s Sinister Pedophile Community Continues To Flourish

Fact Check: Did Every Senate Democrat Who Voted Against The Born Alive Bill Receive Donations From Planned Parenthood?

Is Cannabis The Cash Crop Of The Future?

Fact Check: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

Cutting Through The Politics That Have Swallowed The Climate Change Debate

The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The US-Mexico Border