Jerry Jones Says He’s ‘Earned The Right’ To Joke About Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t sound like he cares at all if Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t like his humor.

Jones drew some heat from Elliott, who is currently holding out, when he said “Zeke who?” in reference to rookie running back Tony Pollard playing well in a preseason game. Well, that didn’t sit well with the former Ohio State star. He reportedly found the comment disrespectful, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

Jerry Jones couldn’t care less how Zeke feels about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on May 24, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

“I’ve earned the right, with Zeke, to joke. Period. I’ve earned that,” Jones told the media in a video posted on Tuesday by Mike Leslie when discussing the situation.

He also added he hasn’t talked to his star running back since his initial comments were made. Watch the video below.

Jerry Jones responds to backlash from Ezekiel Elliott’s agent, who called his ‘Zeke who?’ joke ‘disrespectful’. “I’ve earned the right, with Zeke, to joke. Period.” pic.twitter.com/Q8MD13vbqJ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 20, 2019

I agree 100% with Jones here. It was a joke about a backup playing well. If that really bothers Elliott that much, then he needs to grow some much thicker skin.

Jones is notoriously one of the most player-friendly owners in the league. There’s no reason to not give him the benefit of the doubt. The fact we’re even having this conversation or the fact Jones had to defend himself is kind of foolish.

He was joking, there’s no reason to assume it was malicious and he is the owner of the team. Let’s not pretend like Jones doesn’t have the right to use a little humor here and there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on May 8, 2019 at 11:48am PDT

It’s just amazing to me how soft everyone seems to have gotten. If anything, this should motivate Elliott to be even better.

If he doesn’t want Jones making jokes, then he should go out there and dominate even more than he already has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Apr 24, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

I’ve got to side with Jones on this one. If you’re offended by jokes, then that’s on you. It’s not on the person making them.