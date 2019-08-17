Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Charged For Las Vegas Music Festival Incident

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t face charges for an incident in Las Vegas from back in May.

Elliott, who is currently holding out, appeared to get physical with a security guard during a music festival and was briefly placed in handcuffs. Now we know his fate in the situation. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

TMZ reported the following Saturday morning:

According to police documents … the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department met with prosecutors late last month — and after reviewing all of the evidence in the case, prosecutors felt they could not move forward with charges against the Dallas Cowboys superstar.

This is good news for Elliott, but he still needs to be much smarter. The man wants a new deal, and he just can’t seem to stay out of the news.

You know the last place on the planet you should be when you’re preparing for the season and trying to convince the team to pay you more?

Las Vegas. Apparently, Elliott never got that memo.

I think we all knew Elliott likely wouldn’t be charged for the little dustup, but that’s hardly the point. It’s just the latest sign his judgement might not be the greatest.

Now this is behind him and he can get back to focusing on his contract negotiations. Hopefully, his poor decision making comes to an end.

If not, the Cowboys’ patience might start running very thin.