Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence On Rumors She Cheated On Liam Hemsworth Before The Couple Split

Singer Miley Cyrus took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down rumors that she cheated on husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth reportedly split over the weekend and the “We Can’t Stop” singer was spotted getting cozy with another woman, according to a report published by Page Six. Now, Cyrus has taken to social media to set the record straight.

I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” Cyrus tweeted. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.” (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus)

Cyrus clarified that she’s been open about her experience with drugs and partying, claimed she had more nudes on the internet than anyone and revealed she once got kicked off a movie set for buying Hemsworth a penis cake.

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,” she continued. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

I think I believe that Cyrus didn’t cheat on Hemsworth. Her string of tweets was extremely transparent and I think it’s bold to be that open on the internet.