Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

For those fans hoping that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus would reconcile and get back together, this news is not going to make them happy.

The 29-year-old actor has already filed legal documents in Los Angeles citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the end of their marriage, according to documents obtained by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

Sources close to Hemsworth and the 26-year-old singer said the couple signed a prenup before they tied the knot last December, at a private ceremony surrounded by family and friends. That means, their earnings before their marriage are separate so there will not be any haggling over money.

And since they didn’t have any kids together, the divorce process should go pretty smoothly. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

It all comes after the “Hunger Games” star and “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker shocked fans earlier this month when reports started surfacing that they had split after less than nine months of marriage.

Shortly after those reports. Cyrus was spotted kissing pal Kaitlynn Carter while the two were on vacation in Italy together.

Hemsworth, days later, shared a post on his Instagram account confirming that the couple had separated.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the Australian actor wrote.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Despite all this, sources told the outlet that Miley reportedly reached out to Liam as recently as this week and said she wanted to work on the marriage. But sources said Hemsworth was not having it and his people said it would be “insane” if he went back to her.