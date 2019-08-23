‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Picket Wrong Building In D.C. For Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Release

“Jersey Shore” stars decided to take their complaints to the street and picket in Washington D.C. for the release of pal Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

There’s just one problem. The ladies of the hit MTV show, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortes and Angelina Pivarnick took the streets and picketed in front of the United States Treasury Building instead of the White House, according to TMZ in a piece and video posted Friday. (RELATED: We Have An Update On How Mike ‘The Situation’ Is Doing Before He Goes Off To Prison)

If Kim K can do it, so can we! #FREESITCH pic.twitter.com/S2UzPANE5J — OH YEAH, YOUTUBE, YEAH! : JerseyShore (@JerseyShore) August 22, 2019

At one point we can hear one of them ask, “Is the he [the president] here today or no?”(RELATED: Shocking Image Of ‘The Situation’ In Syria)

As the report noted, the Treasury secretary can’t pardon felons; that’s something only President Donald Trump would be able to do.

On the clip we can see the reality stars carrying signs and wearing t-shirts that read, “Free Sitch” while the ladies shout “Free Sitch” and try to get others to join in.

It comes just weeks before Sorrentino’s prison sentence for tax evasion will be over and he will be a free man on September 12 after he pleaded guilty to a tax evasion charge. “The Situation” started his eight-month sentence back in January shortly after announcing that he and girlfriend Lauren Pesce had tied the knot.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew heads to DC, campaigning to #FREESITCHhttps://t.co/Q7g65sFqWE — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 23, 2019

Earlier this summer cast members of the “Jersey Shore” shared an update on how their pal was doing with Entertainment Tonight.

“Mike’s doing really well,” JWoww shared at the time, as Snooki and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro agreed.

“He’s doing better than me,”Vinny Guadagnino added. “He literally, like, eats well, he goes to the gym twice a day. He gets a haircut twice a week.”

Vinny continued, “He looks refreshed. And his mindset never changes. Like, we email him and I always think that one day he’s going to be like, ‘Not having a good day.’ He’s always making me laugh, he’s like, ‘Yo, I saw you on TMZ,’ because they watch TV and stuff. He’s still our biggest supporter.”