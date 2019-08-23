Taylor Swift Feels ‘Really Remorseful’ For Not Endorsing Hillary Clinton In 2016

Singer Taylor Swift spoke out about her political views and image in a new interview, saying that she is strongly pro-choice and regrets not doing more during the election to stop Donald Trump.

“We’re a democracy—at least, we’re supposed to be—where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that [Trump] thinks this is an autocracy,” Swift told The Guardian.

She also said that she stayed out of the public eye in 2016 because she felt insecure about her image in the media. Now, she says, she is “really remorseful for not saying anything.”

The "Bad Blood" singer said that she is "obviously" pro-choice and she pledged to "do everything I can for 2020."

Indeed, Swift previously stayed on the sidelines politically, not sharing her views or urging her fans to support any particular candidate, a move that earned her some skepticism in the press.

That changed in 2018 when she endorsed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee before the midterm races.



“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG,” she said in an Instagram post. “I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

She also encouraged her fans to vote with the message, “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism.”