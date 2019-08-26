Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Two New Sexual Assault Charges

Media mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to two new counts of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein, 67, appeared in a Manhattan court Monday where he entered his plea, according to a report published by the Associated Press. The new charges will push the trial, originally scheduled for Sept. 9, to now begin in January.

The new indictment presented evidence that would allow for “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra to testify. Sciorra accused Weinstein of raping her back in 1993.

The indictment carries a maximum life sentence. (RELATED: Judge Allows Sex-Trafficking Case Against Harvey Weinstein To Proceed)

Weinstein was originally charged with raping a woman back in 2013. He also was accused of forcing a production assistant to perform a sexual act back in 2006.

Weinstein has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters.

At the end of 2017, more than 80 women came forward to accuse Weinstein of using his high-profile position in the entertainment industry to coerce women into performing sexual acts. The allegations became the face of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood.

The #MeToo movement was originally started in 2006 by civil rights activist Tarana Burke. The phrase was created to raise awareness to how many prevalent sexual assault is. After the allegations against Weinstein surfaced, the movement took on a new meaning.