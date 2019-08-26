Kim Kardashian Says She Was ‘Obsessed With Fame’ And Admits Who Her Favorite Sister Is

Kim Kardashian admits that she was “embarrassingly obsessed” with fame and says she doesn’t regret putting herself out there in her cover story for the September issue of Vogue Arabia.

“Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed,” the 38-year-old reality TV star shared with husband Kanye West in a candid interview for Vogue published Monday. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Gives Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Gorgeous Wedding On 5th Anniversary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:28am PDT

“I do agree that fame can be addictive and it took me a long time to recognize how lost you can become when you put too much focus on it,” she added. “Before, I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed, but my focus has shifted.”(RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

Kardashian continued, admitting that she loves “having a voice” and “platform.”

“Even in my darkest of times, I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see,” the reality star shared. “People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity.”

“I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:29am PDT

At one point, she hit back against those who think she’s not really studying for her law degree.

“There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree – that’s absolutely not true… Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe,” Kardashian explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on Aug 26, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Later, she admitted that who her favorite sister is has changed over time and revealed that these days, she’s “really bonded” with sister Khloe Kardashian.

“It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out,” the wife of the superstar rapper said. “I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloé year. “I’m obviously so close with Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloé – 16 and 17 years longer with them.”

“We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common,” she added. “Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloé and I really bonded.”