Viola Davis Set To Play Michelle Obama In New Showtime Series ‘First Ladies’

Actress Viola Davis has been tapped to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in a new series for Showtime.

Davis will portray Obama in an anthology called “First Ladies,” according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter. The series will focus on the personal and political lives of the women who served in the important role of First Lady.

Season one will be follow the lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Obama.

The network teamed up with Davis as the executive producer, and her husband/producer Julius Tennon to create the series. If “First Ladies” becomes a series, it will join Showtime’s impressive list of shows including “Shameless,” “Billions,” “Ray Donovan” and “Rust.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama Gives Parenting Advice To Meghan Markle In British Vogue Issue)

I’m a little bit pumped for a series like this. We’ve got really good political shows out such as “House Of Cards,” “Veep” and “Scandal,” but we’ve never seen something really like this. The First Ladies of America don’t get enough credit for the things they do.

I’d like to see what kind of projects they took on while their husbands were in office and what it was like to be working behind the scenes.

I’ll definitely be tuning in to a show like this, and I hope they make an episode featuring Jackie Kennedy.