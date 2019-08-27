Carli Lloyd Reportedly Offered NFL Contract To Kick In A Preseason Game

An unknown NFL team reportedly offered American soccer star Carli Lloyd a deal for the preseason.

Her trainer James Galanis told Fox Sports on Monday that the World Cup star was “offered the chance” to become the first woman to appear in NFL action, and that multiple teams were interested after the USWNT member hit a 55-yard field goal in a viral video. (RELATED: Senators Want To Know Why WNBA Players Make Less Money Than NBA Stars)

For all you NFL teams looking for a kicker (via @CarliLloyd) pic.twitter.com/AJOgDeKwBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 21, 2019

However, the deal fell through because it would have conflicted with a soccer game against Portugal. Her trainer also refused to reveal which team specifically wanted her services.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARLI LLOYD (@carlilloyd) on Aug 27, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

It’s cool for Lloyd that she had the opportunity to possibly play in the preseason, but it would have been very stupid if she had.

She’s not actually going to play in the NFL, which means her presence in the preseason is simply taking away from a player that might.

It would have been nothing more than a cheap marketing stunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARLI LLOYD (@carlilloyd) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:09am PDT

Again, it’s neat for Lloyd, but that doesn’t mean it was a good idea at all. What if the kick got blocked and she had to try to tackle an NFL player?

If she had gotten hurt people would have shredded the league to no end for putting her on the field. She’s a soccer star and one of the best players to ever do it.

That doesn’t mean we should stick her on the field with elite athletes rushing at her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARLI LLOYD (@carlilloyd) on Jul 5, 2019 at 6:39am PDT

Let’s not start throwing female athletes on NFL fields just because they do something cool in a video. It’s a disaster waiting to happen.