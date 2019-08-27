Maddow’s TV Ratings Fall Again As Hannity, Carlson Remain On Top

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow saw her ratings take a nose dive in the month of August, while Fox News retained each of the top four spots in cable news ratings.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” placed fifth in cable news ratings this month behind “Hannity,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle,” and “The Five,” making it the second straight month that Fox News had the four highest rated cable news programs. (RELATED: Fox News Prime Time Ratings Beat MSNBC And CNN Combined)

Maddow’s show averaged 2,327,000 total viewers in the month of August, with 361,00 coming in the crucial 25-54 age demographics, according to Nielsen Media Research. Those numbers are down from August when Maddow averaged 2,487,000 per night, and 384,000 in the 25-54 demographic. (RELATED: CNN Presidential Town Hall Bombs In TV Ratings)

It was the second straight month that Maddow failed to finish in the top three, something she had previously accomplished every month dating back to October 2018.

Hannity led cable news, averaging 3,269,000 viewers a night, with 519,000 in the 25-54 demographic, while Carlson placed second, averaging 3,107,000 total viewers, including 500,000 in the 25-54 demographic.