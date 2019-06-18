Fox News Prime Time Ratings Beat MSNBC And CNN Combined

Fox News’ prime time lineup once again dominated its competition last week, besting both CNN and MSNBC combined, as CNN and MSNBC posted their lowest total day ratings of the year in a crucial demographic.

Fox News had the highest ratings on cable television for the week of June 10-16. Fox News’ prime time line up averaged nearly 2.3 million viewers and 315,000 in the critical 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network also averaged nearly 1.2 million total day viewers, including 187,000 in the 25-54 demographic. (RELATED: Fox News Bests CNN, MSNBC In Ratings For Barr Testimony Coverage)

MSNBC was second in both total day ratings and prime time ratings, although they were well behind Fox News in both categories, and it received its lowest ratings of the year in the 25-54 age demographic in both categories.

CNN was ninth in total day ratings and 14th in prime time ratings.

CNN averaged 519,000 in total day viewership, including just 173,000 in the ages 25-54 demographic, its lowest of the year. The network averaged 744,000 in prime time viewers. (RELATED: Fox News Digital Beats CNN.com For Fourth Straight Month)

CNN’s ratings continue the network’s recent nose dive. Last week, the Home and Garden TV channel nearly doubled the 24 hour cable news network in prime time ratings, averaging 1,289,000 viewers compared to 762,000 viewers for CNN.

The gaps between Fox News and CNN’s viewership were also demonstrated after the former held a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, which averaged 1,131,000 viewers, nearly doubling Castro’s April town hall on CNN, which averaged 654,000 viewers.

Follow William Davis on Twitter