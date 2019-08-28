‘We Need A Federal Intervention’: California Resident Sounds Off On Homelessness Crisis

California resident and conservative commentator Alexandra Datig is up in arms about the homelessness crisis in cities in her state, including where she resides in Los Angeles California.

Datig told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that she lives across the street from a homeless encampment which she claims is affecting her health.

This California resident isn’t the only one concerned about the homelessness crisis, others have taken to social media to slam lawmakers for looking the other way on this issue.

WATCH:

————————————————————————————————————————————