NBC News Soils The Sheets Twice In One Day With ‘Fake News’

On today’s show we get into two major fumbles by NBC News in the last day and how they never should’ve happened in the first place. New polling data has President Trump underwater on some key election issues, Joe Biden forgets Barack Obama’s name, Kirsten Gillibrand fails to make the next Democratic debate and quits the race, AOC thinks diseases will be unfrozen and wipe out humanity, and a man survives a lightening strike only to be crushed to death by cow dung.

Listen to the show:

It was not a good 24 hours for NBC News. They had to correct two major stories, one on birthright citizenship for US military members overseas and one related to their obsession with Trump and Russia. They originally reported the Trump administration was going to deny birthright citizenship to children of service members if they were born overseas. This is not true, and was eventually corrected. But the fake news had already spread.

Lawrence O’Donnell had himself another bombshell report on the President’s relationship with Russia – oligarchs has co-signed loans for the President. He reported it on his show Tuesday night, making a big deal out of the story. The only problem was he had no proof, nothing to back it up, just one anonymous second-hand source. O’Donnell was forced to retract the story an apologize. We have all the audio.

New polling from Quinnipiac has the President losing to every leading Democrat by at least 9 points. While polls about the election are irrelevant this far away from the election, the approval ratings for the President on some key issues should be of concern. We get into the data and explain what the White House can do to combat these concerning numbers.

Joe Biden made yet another gaffe, this time forgetting the name of President Obama. Kirsten Gillibrand sees the writing on the wall and quits the presidential race, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is afraid a zombie disease is waiting to be thawed out in melting glaciers, and a man was struck by lightning in India and survived, only to die after locals buried him in cow dung in a bizarre attempt to treat his injuries, which crushed him. Can’t make this stuff up.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.

It’s also brought to you by DoorDash, the best way to get food from your favorite restaurants delivered to your home or office. Download the DoorDash app to your phone and use the code “Caller” for $5 off your first food order of $15 or more.