Kirsten Gillibrand Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ended her 2020 presidential campaign Wednesday after failing to qualify for the September Democratic debates.

Gillibrand told The New York Times that she doesn’t know who she’ll support, but hinted that she would prefer the party to nominate a woman to run against President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Gillibrand Rips Fox News’ Abortion Coverage During Network’s Town Hall)

“I think that women have a unique ability to bring people together and heal this country,” Gillibrand told the Times.“I think a woman nominee would be inspiring and exciting.”

Gillibrand made feminism the core tenet of her campaign, but was never able to make a serious run at the nomination as most polls showed her polling at zero or 1%. (RELATED: REPORT: Gillibrand’s Dad Worked For Sex Cult)

Gillibrand is the fourth candidate in two weeks to drop out of the Democratic primary as the crowded field continues to slowly narrow. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton all recently ended their campaigns.