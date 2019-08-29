Hurricane Dorian Expected To Be A Category 4 As It Nears Florida

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen and hit Florida as a Category 4, the National Hurricane Center forecasted Thursday.

Hurricane Dorian could reach up to 130 mph according to a National Hurricane Center forecast Thursday morning. This puts it at a Category 4, and the forecast still can’t say for certain where the storm will land when it hits the state.

“The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or Friday,” according to the hurricane center. “Residents should have their hurricane plan in place and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.”

“There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week,” the hurricane center added, according to NBC News. (RELATED: ‘Ridiculous’: Trump Hits Back Over Axios Scoop That He Suggested Nuking Hurricanes)

11 AM EDT: Here are the latest Key Messages on #Dorian https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Go5d4kvSnk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

The hurricane center added that “it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur.” Some areas may receive up to 4 inches of rain, NBC News reported. The nonwestern Bahamas may get 3 to 6 inches, and other areas could get up to 8 inches of rain. Portions of southeastern U.S. could receive up to 12 inches, according to NBC News.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for parts of the state Wednesday afternoon.

“All Floridians should have a plan in place,” DeSantis tweeted Thursday morning. “Don’t wait until it is too late.”

