Florida State Still Plans To Play Boise State As Hurricane Dorian Nears

The highly-anticipated football game between Florida State and Boise State is still moving forward as scheduled despite Hurricane Dorian closing in.

The two teams are currently scheduled to play Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, but the weather apparently is giving people a reason to hesitate. However, the schools haven’t pulled the trigger on changing anything just yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a statement received from FSU by Brett McMurphy, the game will still be played as scheduled as of this moment.

FSU statement regarding potential weather issues: We continue to be in contact with the Governor’s Office, our partners in Jacksonville & Boise State’s athletics department. At this time there is no change in the status of the game. We will provide an update Thursday morning. — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 28, 2019

As of this moment right now, Weather.com doesn’t have the situation in Jacksonville being too bad when game time rolls around Saturday night.

There are just supposed to be scattered storms. If anything, that’s just going to make the game that much more epic.

I’d never hope for a full blown hurricane to crush any area, but there’s nothing like a little football in the rain.

I kind of also just need this game to happen for selfish reasons. I’m feeling the Broncos at +4.5. Given how bad the Seminoles were last season, I find it a shade hard to believe they’re going to roll Boise. I just don’t see it happening.

Let’s hope everybody in Florida stays safe, and let’s hope this game between FSU and BSU happens because I’ve got money to make.