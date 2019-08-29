Omar Wants The UN To Handle The Migrant Crisis, She Also Mentions Her Alleged Affair

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar expressed her desire for the US border and the illegal migrant crisis to be handled by the United Nations, rather than the Federal government, you won’t want to miss this video.

In March, Omar heavily criticized former President Barrack Obama for his stance on immigration, saying he was responsible for the “caging of kids” at the U.S.-Mexico border. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Trashes Obama On Immigration)

Omar also said Obama’s “hope and change” slogan turned out to be a delusion, in an interview with Politico magazine. Omar said Obama was also responsible for the “droning of countries around the world,” comparing some of his views to those of President Donald Trump.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad