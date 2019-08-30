Comey Is Smug, Biden Is Confused, And SJWs Target The Military

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with author James Hasson about his important new book, “Stand Down: How Social Justice Warriors Are Sabotaging America’s Military.” We also discuss the IG report on James Comey’s mishandling of FBI material as Director, and Joe Biden gets every detail of a story about the military wrong.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the James Hasson interview:

Former FBI Director James Comey is breathing a little easier after the Inspector General’s report didn’t find criminal wrongdoing on his behalf. While the report did not recommend criminal charges, it did find Comey mishandled FBI material and violated several Bureau regulations. We get into it.

Joe Biden has been telling a heartbreaking story about US troops in the War on Terror since 2008. The only problem for the former Vice President is every time he tells the story it changes and puts Biden closer to the heart of it than anyone remembers. It’s too the point that he’s gotten every detail of the story wrong. We have the audio and explain why it’s so bad for Joe.

Then we talk to author James Hasson about his new book, “Stand Down.” The progressive left, under President Barack Obama, set its sights on the military for social engineering. These actions were done in spite of their negative impact on the military and morale of the troops. We get into all of it with Hasson, you don’t want to miss it.

