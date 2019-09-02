Voice Of America Currently Employs A Former Russian Anti-U.S. Propagandist

Voice of America employs a reporter for its Russian Service website who used to produce anti-U.S. and anti-Semitic videos for a Russian outlet.

The reporter’s productions have been scrubbed from the VOA Russia search page, but he is still employed as a “contractor.”

One of the videos produced by the VOA employee while working for a different outlet suggests that the U.S. developed its currency to get rich at the expense of other countries.

The taxpayer-funded Voice of America (VOA) currently employs a reporter for its Russian website who formerly produced anti-U.S. propaganda videos for a Russian outlet.

Ilya Kolosov is a “contractor with the VOA Russian language service TV team,” Bridget Serchak, Director of Public Relations at VOA, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. He was previously employed at ONT, a Belorussian state-run TV station and RTVI, a Russian station, according to a report by Belsat.

VOA is a U.S. government-funded and state-owned news agency, reaching more than 275 million people around the world every week. VOA is part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which is a government agency overseeing all U.S. international broadcasting.

Kolosov produced Russian propaganda videos with anti-US and anti-Semitic themes before being hired by VOA. One of the YouTube videos, produced in Russian, alleges that the U.S. has developed the dollar as the main international currency in an attempt to get rich at the expense of other countries.

The U.S. currency “unfairly took the world on,” the video says, according to Belsat. The video was uploaded to YouTube by Pravoved TV, a Russian station.

The production includes a caricature of a Jewish person and has anti-Semitic references. The video asserts President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated because of his contact with U.S. bankers.

“Such people are not only morally reprehensible but having them on the air at VOA is a great way to kill the service,” a former senior Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) and State Department Russian expert said after watching the video. BBG was renamed to USAGM in 2018.

The video was cited as “Kremlin propaganda” by a European expert, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“It is a typical Kremlin propaganda product which attempts to present America as shark ready to use dollar globally as instrument of its power,” the European expert noted.

VOA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it is aware of Kolosov’s previous anti-U.S. and anti-Semitic productions. (RELATED: Voice Of America Ignored Multiple Warnings On Anti-Trump Facebook Posts By Its Editor)

The Russian video also compares the U.S. to a casino, reporting that the world is a slave to the American dollar.

Kolosov’s earliest reporting for VOA appears to be January 17, 2019, according to the VOA Russian Service search page. The 54 reports have since been scrubbed from the website’s search page, although Serchak confirmed that Kolosov is still employed by VOA. Kolosov produced a video as recently as Tuesday, August 27 for VOA.

VOA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Kolosov’s reports no longer appear by searching the website.

Although the videos have been removed from his name when searching the website, VOA still has the code up of the reports, and the productions are all still available on the VOA Russian Service website.

Kolosov has also voiced support for former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who was a member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and ruled the country from 199 until his death in 2013. Chavez was an outspoken critic of the U.S.

“I have respect for Chavez, therefore I brought a baseball cap with the profile of the Venezuelan Che from Caracas. I think that we have the same matrix of values ​​coincide. I also like Alyaksandr Lukashenka,” Kolosov allegedly said, Belsat reported.

Lukashenka has been the President of Belarus since 1994. He has promoted closer ties to Russia and allegedly worked to suppress dissent in the media since taking office.

Today, Kolosov produces reports for VOA’s Russian Service about America.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.