14-Year-Old Calls 911 After Reportedly Killing His Father, Stepmother And Siblings

An Alabama teenager confessed to killing his family after calling 911 to report he had heard gunshots.

Alabama authorities showed up to the home of the 14-year-old, who called about the gunshots to find one adult and two minors dead, according to a report published Tuesday by the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Five people have been shot at a residence in the 16h000 block of Ridge Rd in Elkmont. Three confirmed dead at the scene, two were airlifted in critical condition. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

Another adult and one minor were injured and taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. The teen called the police around 1:15 a.m. and reported hearing gunshots from the upstairs of his home, but the incident reportedly took place around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

The 14-year-old teen later confessed to killing his father, stepmother and siblings. The motive was unclear, the Limestone County Sheriff’s office said. The handgun used in the shooting was reportedly recovered by police alongside a road nearby.

“It’s an absolutely terrible thing, and I can’t wrap my arms around it,” Mayor of Elkmont Tracy Compton told The News Courier.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, the school, the whole community. It’s just unimaginable,” she added.

UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

The 14-year-old was a student at Elkmont High School. The school released a statement to Twitter.

“Please be in prayer for our school and community,” the statement reads. “We will have extra counselors at school today.”