Kristen Stewart Says She Was Told Holding ‘Her Girlfriend’s Hand In Public’ Might Hurt Her Career Chances

Kristen Stewart opened up about her bisexuality, which she doesn’t label, and how she was told it could hurt her career chances if she was seen holding “her girlfriend’s hand in public.”

"I've tried to say this before, and I don't think I've ever articulated it properly… but people get mad at you because you're in such a grand position, so if you don't hold that up, you don't deserve it," the 29-year-old actress explained about fame and how people felt they knew her and were then let down when she was different during an interview for Harper's Bazaar UK in a piece published Monday.

"I never valued the fame thing as much as I valued the experiences I got to do while working, and it perplexed me so much… Some people were like, 'You ungrateful asshole!' and I was like, 'Yeah, completely, I don't want to be famous, I want to do my work,'" she added.

Stewart continued, “I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it.”

The “Twilight” star then explained how in the past she was “told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.’ I don’t want to work with people like that.”

Later, she talked about how different things were back when she was dating “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson and why they were so quiet about their relationship.

“When me and Rob [Pattinson] were together, we did not have an example to go by,” Stewart shared. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.'”

But for now, the “Charlie’s Angels” star said life’s not too bad.

“Every day I get older, life gets easier,” Stewart shared, smiling.