Celebrate Kristen Stewart’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Kristen Stewart’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 29-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find some of her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage over the last decade.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the "Snow White and the Huntsman" star got her first big break in the entertainment business in 20o1 when she got a role in the film "Safety of Objects." Her next film was in the Jodie Foster's drama "Panic Room" in 2001.

But it wasn't until she was cast in Stephanie Myer's book adapted to film "Twilight" in 2008 as Bella Swan, alongside such other stars as Robert Pattinson and Anna Kendrick, that she became a worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say is history. Stewart would return and appear in each one of the films in the franchise including "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" and "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" followed by "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" parts 1 and 2, becoming one of the leading lady's in Hollywood.

Most recently, the actress made headlines with news that she had landed a part in the upcoming reboot "Charlie's Angels" alongside Naomi Scott and we can hardly wait.

Here's to hoping this year is going to be her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Kristen!